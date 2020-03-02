Five-Car Pileup Leaves One in Critical Condition; Gene Autry Trail Closed

Three people were transported for hospital treatment following a five-vehicle crash Monday morning on Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, shuttering the roadway in both directions.

The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Interstate 10, said Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department. He said three people were hospitalized, one with “critical” injuries.

Gene Autry Trail was closed in both directions from I-10 to Via Escuela while authorities investigate the collision.

Photo Credit: Palm Springs Fire Department