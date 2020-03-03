Health Officials Prepared for BNP Paribas Open Crowds

Over 450,000 people from all over the world are expected at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament starting March 9, 2020 for two weeks.

“We’re blessed to be a wonderful resort destination where people want to come from around the world with travel there is always a risk that illnesses will come into the valley,” says Michael Connors, RN, Infection Preventionist at Eisenhower Health.

This, as the world is responding to massive coronavirus outbreaks and health experts encouraging social distancing because the virus spreads from person to person. Events and venues around the world are being closed to spectators.

So, what is the risk of attending events like the BNP Paribas Open, that attract people from all over the world?

“We have a couple things going for us with our festival that most of the congregation of people with the festival or tournament are outside where there’s fresh air and things that can help mitigate the risk of coronavirus,” says Connors.

County disease control experts have told us they are meeting with tournament officials to discuss steps that need to be taken to prevent an outbreak. And despite multiple requests we have yet to hear back from BNP Paribas officials.

Eisenshower Health says they are providing first aid at the tournament. And always ramp up staff during large events and are ready for anything.

“You can’t screen 500 thousand people obviously but they’re increasing the sanitizing stations there’s a lot of publicity, Riverside County Health Department have been in communication with the other physicians in the tournament regarding how we would manage things, right now there’s really no reason to close a large event or postpone a large event that’s not really on the table, everybody seems to think this should go on as planned, in terms of the individual person of course you have to decide, if you’re sick you should probably stay home,” says Ethyum Kontaxis, MD, Medical Director, Emergency Department, with Eisenhower Health, who will be at the tournament all week long, along with other physicians at the ready for all emergencies.

Riverside County Health officials say they are not recommending any changes to large events held in the valley or county but that can change.

Experts recommend washing your hands frequently and not touching your face. Also they are asking the community to not use masks and save them for healthcare professionals and first responders who need them everyday as supplies is critically low.

For more information on the coronavirus and the COVID-19, the illness it causes click here: CDC