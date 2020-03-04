City Council moves forward with backyard breeding restrictions

One after another, dog owners gave their testimonies about backyard breeding at the Palm Springs City Council meeting.

The term “backyard” refers to amateur breeders who are ill-prepared and often misguided.

Members of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter were among those concerned about the issue.

“We’re talking about breeders who conduct inhumane breeding practices and provide veterinary care and allow animals to overbreed,” said Gabrielle Amuster, the executive director of the shelter.

An ordinance requiring permits and setting stud terms is strongly supported by members of local shelters who are directly impacted.

“We do have to carry the weight of that. Providing the financial weight and the medical care which can be very pricey and is also supported by our community.

The Palm Springs Animal say they took in over 280 puppies last year, and are already at 82 in 2020, and say backyard breeding contributes largely to those numbers.

At the meeting, the measure passed unanimously, but not all animal groups are on board.

A liaison for the Kennel Club of Palm Springs says they have concerns about privacy and clarity, as well as the shelter’s relationship with the city, his full statement can be found below.

Other factors include hurting business for ethical breeders.

“We understand that the objection would be that legitimate breeders are going to be affected by this and that’s true to some degree but really this ordinance should not impact them if they’re doing their job in a legitimate fashion,” said Amster.

The final edition of the breeding ordinance will reviewed at the next city council meeting.

The Palm Springs Kennel Club full statement can be found here:

Summary of Position Opposing

Breeder Permit Ordinance in Palm Springs

“The Kennel Club of Palm Springs (KCPS) opposes the ordinance as written. We would like to see changes to the wording of some sections of the ordinance.

As written, there are concerns about privacy, timing, clarity, and jurisdiction. In addition, there are concerns about the relationship of the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter with the city.

Privacy: 1) The ordinance requires the breeder to provide information and keep records, but does not address how the information and records will be safe guarded.

Timing: 1) The ordinance currently requires an applicant to provide information on litters produced. For a breeder of 20, 30, or 50 years (and there are many in KCPS) that is a daunting task. 2) The ordinance currently limits a breeder to one litter per 12 month period. A show or hobby breeder may go several years without breeding and then find reasons, not related to income, to have several litters in a 12 month period. There should be a mechanism to allow this without violating the spirit of the ordinance.

Clarity: 1) The ordinance also limits the use of a male at stud to one time per 12 month period. The language is unclear as to whether the ordinance allows one litter and one use at stud, or if it allows one litter or one use at stud. Additionally, can the city limit use of a dog at stud outside its boundaries? 2) The ordinance exempts the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal shelter. It is not clear if this applies to individual members of the Friends, the shelter itself, or both.

Privacy and Clarity: The ordinance provides for inspection of an animal or the premises on which it is kept. Requiring a person to provide entry to his/her home is hugely invasive. The ordinance should clearly state that the choice of inspection of the animal or premises will be at the discretion of the permit holder.

Role of Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter: Friends of the Palms Springs Animal Shelter is a contractor to the City. It seems unusual to have a contractor write policy, especially when the contractor may benefit from that policy.”