NBC Palm Springs Viewer Donates Masks to Palm Springs Fire Department

Jeffrey Stone is delivering a priceless package to fire Station 2 in Palm Springs.
“One hundred individually wrapped N-95 masks,” says Stone, the assistant general manager at Belfor in Palm Springs.
“We appreciate you sir, thank you very much,” says Captain Nathan Gunkel.
The masks filter out dangerous pathogens like the coronavirus.
Days ago, the Palm Springs Fire Department told us they’re are having a near impossible time sourcing the special masks because people are hoarding them. The country’s supply is so low, that the CDC temporarily approved reusing the single use masks.
“It’s like using the same Band-aid over and over, it’s not a great idea but if it’s better than nothing that’s what we’re down to now,” says Gunkel.
So Stone, whose employees use them to do property restoration watched the story and took action.
“If firefighters and paramedics get sick there’s nobody that can really back them up,” says Stone.
To firefighters and their families this gift means the world.
“We as a fire department, we never reach out and ask for help from the public we protect and serve everyday so for someone to actually step up and actually help us out in our time of need to be able to protect ourselves and go home safe to our families without getting them sick, it’s awesome, it makes this job worth it,” says Gunkel.
“Thank you sir, I appreciate it my brother,” says Gunkel as he gives Stone a hug.
Here are the CDC recommendations for use of masks from their website:
- CDC does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community). Most often, spread of respiratory viruses from person-to-person happens among close contacts (within 6 feet). CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue. People who are sick should stay home and not go into crowded public places or visit people in hospitals. Workers who are sick should follow CDC guidelines and stay home when they are sick.
- A surgical N95 (also referred as a medical respirator) is recommended only for use by healthcare personnel (HCP) who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards (e.g., splashes, sprays). These respirators are not used or needed outside of healthcare settings. In times of shortage, only HCP who are working in a sterile field or who may be exposed to high velocity splashes, sprays, or splatters of blood or body fluids should wear these respirators, such as in operative or procedural settings. Most HCP caring for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients should not need to use surgical N95 respirators and can use standard N95 respirators.