Teenager on ATV Runs Red Light, Dies in Collision with Pickup

A teenager riding an off-road vehicle on a Jurupa Valley street was hit by a pickup and died at the scene after running a red light, authorities said Thursday.

The teenager, whose name and gender were not released, was riding an ATV eastbound on Market Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday and crossed into the intersection of Rubidoux Boulevard while the light was red, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A “heavy duty” pickup, northbound on Rubidoux, hit the teen, causing fatal injuries, according to the department.

The driver remained at the scene to assist investigators.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Deputy Nancarrow at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station, 951-955-2600.