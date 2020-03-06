Full Steam Ahead For Coachella Concert Based on Recommendation From Riverside Health Department

All eyes are on Riverside County Public Health.

“I have not instructed our large gatherings to cancel such as Coachella, BNP and so on,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer, Dr. Kaiser.

And with that recommendation it’s business as usual.

“We’re moving forward and we feel confident in what we’re doing,” said Dr. Kaiser.

The planning for these events begins when the concert ends. 365 days a year. The city no stranger to large crowds.

“Its a city within a city. We have 100,000 and they have 100,000 there,” said Guitron.

And what they’ll do is supply everything from traffic control to extra officers at the events.

“While also assuring our citizens and residents that their level of service is maintained equally,” said Indio Police Public Information Officer, Ben Guitron.

Indio Police is working closely with public health.

“We take all that information and obviously make sure that all are staff are sanitary,” said Guitron.

Will officers be wearing masks out there?

“What was recommended by public health those are the steps we are going to follow,” says Guitron

Coachella is exactly five weeks away and the City of Indio says they’re watching the evolving situation and what happens at events like the BNP Paribas over the next two weeks.

“As the public health officer i do have authorization to shut down large gatherings, we would do so with as much lead time as possible to enable these vital components to take place in later years,” said Kaiser.