Missing 92-Year-Old Thousand Palms Man Located in L.A. County

A 92-year-old man who was reported missing in Thousand Palms was found safe in Los Angeles County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Benjamin Camargo, who was found on Thursday, had “voluntarily left” his home at Calle Helene and La Canada Way about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and drove off in a Toyota RAV4, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert following his disappearance, a “quick response system designed to issue and coordinate alerts following the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of an elderly person, or a person who is developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired,” according to the CHP.