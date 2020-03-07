BNP holds free kid’s day before first week of competition

The first qualifying session for the BNP Paribas takes place Monday, March 7, but on Saturday elementary students took over the grounds for kids day. The event featured tennis clinics, yoga, arts and crafts all for free.

There was also a climbing wall and a live DJ to entertain the grade school students.

“It’s been really unique. It’s something different and it’s really fun,” said Jazmine Losolla, a sixth grade student.

The renowned artist who has created murals displayed throughout the grounds was on hand teaching kids his art skills.

“It’s nice because most kids are in their room playing video games and this is a really fun place to be and you can hang out outside,” said Alannah Ellsworth, a sixth grade student.

Competition runs through March 22nd with talented players competing from all around the world.

NBC Palm Springs will have live updates throughout all tournament play and events.