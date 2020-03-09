Billboard Magazine Claims Goldenvoice is in Talks to Move Coachella to October

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio could move to October, at least that’s what sources have told Billboard. An article published on its website Monday night claims festival organizers are discussing the postponement over coronavirus concerns.

Billboard reports “high level sources” will discuss whether the event “can be saved” and an official statement will be released in the next couple of days. Billboard says “it’s not a done deal.”

If it’s moved, Coachella would be the weekends of October 9 and October 16 according to Billboard’s sources. Stagecoach could potentially be the following weekend.

Rumors have been circulating about the cancellation of the Coachella festival following the report of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley Saturday. An online petition was started last week where people are urging organizers to cancel the festival altogether.

Goldenvoice has remained silent to our requests for comment on whether or not they will cancel the festival. We will continue to follow this story.