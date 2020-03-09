Major Sports Leagues Reduce Access To Locker Rooms Over Coronavirus

Don’t expect to see any more LeBron James post- game locker-room interviews for awhile.

Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League announced Monday the leagues will be limiting access to team locker rooms.

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice,” according to a joint statement issued by the four major sports leagues.

“Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting,” according to the leagues. “These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) games and practices.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”