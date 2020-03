Morning Crash in Palm Springs Sends 2 To Hospital

Two people were injured Monday in a Palm Springs car crash.

The two-car crash was reported about 8 a.m. on eastbound Ramon Road near Crossley Road, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

Two motorists were taken to a hospital with unknown injures.

Police temporarily closed one lane on eastbound Ramon Road but all lanes were reopened by 9:10 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.