Palm Desert Fitness Club Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fitness members at a Palm Desert gym were alerted Monday afternoon that a member of that particular gym had tested positive for COVID-19.

Orangetheory fitness sent the email sometime after 4pm, alerting its members that a person who attended class last week had tested positive.

The bulk of the email is below:

Dear Valued Member,

At Orangetheory, our first and utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our members and employees. For the past several weeks, we have been in close contest with medical professionals and federal and local health agencies to ensure we are taking necessary precautions as new information becomes available about the coronavirus.

A few hours ago, we were informed that a member who attended class at our Palm Desert studio (73-470 El Paseo) last week has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this email, you have attended a class in the studio since the member was there last.

By law, and to protect the privacy of our members, we are unable to provide additional information about the individual.

As a precautionary measure, the studio has been closed. While we work with local health authorities and the franchisee to thoroughly clean and disinfect this studio, we felt it was important to take this step. The studio will reopen when it has been determined that is is safe to do so.

Because you have visited the studio recently, the CDC recommends that you talk to your medical doctor.

Earlier today, health officials announced that 3 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the Coachella Valley, bringing the total to 4. It is not clear whether the person at this gym is one of those, or a new case.