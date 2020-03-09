Rancho Mirage Officials Enact Precautions for Coronavirus Outbreak

The city of Rancho Mirage held a precautionary Coronavirus meeting today at City Hall.

In anticipation of the coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution, the city council and mayor have decided to close and cancel certain community gathering places and events.

City leaders will close the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory to the public for the next two weeks, and anyone needing to go to City Hall will have to make an appointment for the remainder of this week.

Facility maintenance and cleaning will be ramped up throughout the city, as a result, the upcoming free outdoor concert series “Music in the Park” will be canceled Saturday, March 14th and 21st.

The March 17th Rancho Mirage Speaker Series Legends of Sports final speaker Chris Evert is canceled and refunds will be issued.

Volunteers schedule to attend the Rancho Mirage Library volunteer appreciation luncheon will be notified of a new date and time as the event has been postponed.

All motions were agreed upon by all 5 city council members and mayor.

The City Council has established a subcommittee to work with Eisenhower Health on ways the City of Rancho Mirage can support our local health care professionals in fighting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

These actions are following Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser declaring a local public health emergency amid news of the county’s first locally acquired case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus on Sunday, March 8.

Following the declaration, organizers for the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden announced this year’s tournament, originally set to kick off Monday and end March 22, was canceled.

There are now six confirmed cases in Riverside County, four of those are in the Coachella Valley. Of the four positive COVID-19 cases, two are hospitalized in the care of Eisenhower Medical Center and the remaining two are self-quarantined in their homes.