Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Canceled; Moved to October Amid Coronavirus Fears

UPDATE: The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the Stagecoach country music festival have both been officially moved to October due to health concerns from coronavirus, concert promoters have just announced.

According to Goldenvoice, Coachella will be held Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, while Stagecoach will be held Oct. 23-25. All ticket purchases for the April dates will be honored in October.

Here’s the press release from Goldenvoice:

At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the Stagecoach country music festival were working Tuesday on confirming October dates for the two events, which are currently scheduled for April, according to multiple reports.

Indio city officials confirmed Monday that Goldenvoice, which operates both festivals, sparked talks with the city about possibly setting new dates.

“We are supportive of a postponement,” said Brooke Beare, an Indio spokeswoman. “However, as I’ve said, the situation is constantly evolving, and all appropriate parties are following the protocol established by emergency and health management officials regarding large gatherings and public health.”

The Coachella festival, which brings 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, will likely be moved to the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, according to the music industry trade publication Billboard.

City officials and talent agents began speaking about the possible move on Sunday “as the hope for staging the festival in April began to diminish,” Billboard reported.

The Stagecoach country music festival, held at the same venue in Indio, may be moved to Oct. 23, according to Billboard.

Goldenvoice did not return a request for comment.

Three Riverside County residents were recently reported infected with coronavirus on Monday, likely the result of local exposure to the pathogen and not because of overseas travel, the county’s public health officer said.

“It is now considered a case of ‘community spread,”‘ according to a Riverside University Health System statement.

“Community spread involves transmission of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It indicates that the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history, or contact to a known case of COVID-19, and suggests that the virus is present in the community.”