Dr. Euthym Kontaxis Describes Coronavirus Symptoms and Medical Preparedness

In a one-hour special, NBC Palm Springs shared facts not fear about COVID-19 and its spread within the Coachella Valley.

Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, Medical Director of Tennity Emergency Department at Eisenhower Health explains how major events in the area could create a focus of infections, calms concerns for exposure to students and young children and shares the status of testing in the area.

If you have any concerns or questions about Coronavirus, COVID-19, or would like to report possible symptoms or exposures call 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988.)

The phone lines are staffed 24-hours a day by registered nurses of Eisenhower Health.