Man Found Dead in Car, Homicide Investigation Underway in Cathedral City

Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Cathedral City that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police received a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday that somebody had discovered a man dead inside a car in the 68300 Block of McCallum Way, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Police responded and found a 32-year-old Cathedral City resident seated inside a parked car with an unspecified amount of gunshot wounds, police said. His name is being withhold pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives were “actively working leads in the case,” but did not have a suspect in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anybody with information was urged to call Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488, or report anonymously through the WeTip hotline at 1- 800-78-CRIME, or http://www.wetip.com, and may be entitled to a cash reward.