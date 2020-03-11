Disneyland to Open Avengers Attraction in July

Disneyland’s newest Marvel comics-related attraction will open in July, the theme park announced Wednesday.

Avengers Campus is set to open July 18 in Disney California Adventure Park.

The concept revolves around Spider-Man recruiting guests as “recruits” to the superhero team, which include Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant- Man and the Wasp.

Guests will see Spider-Man perform acrobatics in a new attraction on Avengers Campus called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Guests will also get a chance to train with Black Panther and his fictional country’s elite guards from Wakanda. In The Collector’s Fortress, guests will be able to help save the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Lunch will be served in the Pym Test Kitchen, where scientist Hank Pym, aka Ant Man and Giant Man, will use his Pym Particles to change the size of various snacks.

Or guests can get a meal at Shawarma Palace, which is a nod to one of the Avengers movies in which Tony Stark took his superhero team to the “shawarma joint” two blocks from an epic battle.

Iron Man will show off a new armor, the Mark 80. Doctor Strange will train guests in the “mystic arts” at his “ancient Sanctum.”

Guests will also see the villain Taskmaster on the campus as well as heroes the Black Widow, Thor, Captain America and Captain Marvel.

“When we set out to create these extraordinary Super Hero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We also crafted an original story that ties all the experiences together in ways that are authentic to these characters. We worked side-by-side with teams that brought the Avengers films and comics to life to create a place that champions the next generation of heroes.”

Just as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, offered up his Manhattan mansion in Marvel comic books to the Avengers, the character provides the campus in the theme park, according to the story.

Guests first begin at Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as WEB, where they will see Peter Parker, the secret identity of Spider-Man, who has been recruited by Tony Stark to make new inventions to help the guests become super heroes.

Avengers Headquarters is central to the attraction, and it is where guests will catch members of the Avengers heading into action.

The mission for guests is to team up with Spider-Man to help round up renegade Spider-Bots before they rampage through the campus. Guests will wear 3D glasses to test drive Peter Parker’s latest invention, a WEB Slinger vehicle.