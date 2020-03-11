Hiker Seriously Injured on Bump and Grind Trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker who suffered serious injuries this morning about one mile up the Bump and Grind Trail in Rancho Mirage was rescued by helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters received a report of a hiker suffering a medical emergency about 9:32 a.m. near the trail in the mountains behind the 72100 block of Highway 111, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A CHP helicopter airlifted the hiker to a waiting ambulance, according to fire officials.

No additional information was available.