The Springs Country Club Shuts Down Community Rooms after Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NBC Palm Springs has obtained a message that was sent out to members of the Springs Country Club in Rancho Mirage saying one of their residents has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, and they will be shutting down many community rooms until next week as a precaution.

The letter says the first confirmed cased in Riverside County was indeed a resident of their community. The message says the person, a female, “made a purchase” on February 13 and was in the clubhouse on February 27.

The country club says they are taking precautionary measures and closing down many of their amenities and rooms for at least a week.

This is the first official confirmation from any local country club, organization, or business about details on a person who was infected by COVID-19. Other rumors of a person infected with the virus being a resident of a specific country club or a member of a gym have not been confirmed or substantiated.

As of Wednesday evening, the Riverside County Department of Health confirms five cases of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley. Details on their identity or where they have been will not be released by the county.

We will continue to follow this story.