Fantasy Springs Takes Extra Precaution Of Postponing March Concerts Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has announced that its March concerts will be postponed following recent public health recommendations provided by California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors regarding the potential spread of coronavirus. All performances — including Pitbull (March 14th ), Daryl Hall & John Oates (March 21st), Chaka Khan (March 27th), and Dancing With the Stars (March 28th) — are being rescheduled. Tickets purchased will be valid for the new dates; those who can’t attend will be given a full refund.

In addition, the season opening edition of The Rock Yard, originally slated for this Saturday, March 14th, will be pushed back to next weekend with Escape, a tribute to Journey, kicking things off on Saturday, March 21st. All regularly scheduled live entertainment at LIT, The Improv, and Twelve will proceed as planned.

“The health and wellness of our guests is of the utmost importance here at Fantasy Springs,” said General Manger Paul Ryan. “With that in mind, we’re taking the extra precaution of postponing our March shows based on recommendations about large public gatherings from the Governor and the County Board of Supervisors. Regular casino operations will continue as we remain diligent about upholding the highest standards of cleanliness and providing a first-class experience for our customers.”

New dates for Pitbull, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Chaka Khan, Dancing With the Stars will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket holders will be notified and can keep the tickets for the future date or receive a full refund. For more information, contact the Fantasy Springs Box Office via phone (800) 827-2946 and online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino provides an oasis in the desert, featuring 30 “Best of Gaming” awards from Casino Player magazine. Offering 1,800 of the hottest slots, world-class table games, entertainment, hotel, dining and golf at Eagle Falls, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino stands to meet and exceed the needs of its guests and the community. Fantasy Springs is a privately operated business of the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians. For more information, call toll free (800)827-2946 or visit www.FantasySpringsResort.com. Follow Fantasy Springs on Facebook and on Twitter @fantasysprings.