Major League Baseball Season Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus, adding the league to the list of sporting events being impacted by the outbreak.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well- being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” according to a league statement. “MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.”

The league also canceled all remaining Spring Training games, along with the 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier games in Arizona.

“MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” according to the league. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

The Dodgers were scheduled to open the season at Dodger Stadium on March 26. The Angels were set to open the season on the road in Houston on the same day. In San Diego, the Padres were set to open their season March 26 at home against the Colorado Rockies.