NBCares: Joslyn Senior Center

Every week, our NBCares segment spotlights all the good that our caring community does for one another. How we look out for each other, care for one another, keep each other safe and healthy.

One local resource is doing just that.

Joslyn Senior Center is one of our community’s most popular resource for seniors. Since 1981, they have provided a safe place to socialize and engage in dozens of activities like bingo, quilting, and art classes.

Most days, hundreds of members enter the doors to meet up with friends and take part in their favorite activity, but things are now a little different.