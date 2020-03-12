Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Closed Due to Coronavirus

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was shut down Thursday at least until the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic, tram officials said.

“The actions taken today were difficult, but the health and safety of our guests and employees far outweigh any other considerations,” said tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for this closure, but hope our visitors will return when we reopen.”

The Thursday closure was expected to continue through the end of March, although no specific reopening date was provided.

County health officials Thursday announced a sixth coronavirus case had been confirmed in Riverside County. Like the other five, it was in the Coachella Valley.

The tramway opened in 1963 and is billed as the world’s largest rotating tram car. It carries visitors 2 1/2 miles to Mt. San Jacinto State Park, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of 8,516 feet, visitors can enjoy two restaurants, observation decks, a natural history museum, two documentary theaters and more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

More information can be found at http://www.pstramway.com.