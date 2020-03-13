Four New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Riverside County

Riverside County has 12 confirmed cases – 10 in Coachella Valley and two cruise ship passengers who have not returned to the region since being diagnosed.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser has recommended seniors and those with underlying health issues in Coachella Valley limit non-essential travel.

One of the Coachella Valley cases is considered “community spread,” meaning health investigators have not determined the source of the infection.

Kaiser on Thursday ordered the cancellation of public gathering of 250 people or more in Riverside County as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The order mirrors recommendations issued Wednesday evening by the California Department of Public Health.

Residents are urged to visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus for updated information.