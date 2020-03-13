Palm Springs Unified School District Closes Schools for Two Weeks

Palm Unified School District is moving its two-week spring break.

It will begin on Monday, March 16.

The following message is being sent to parents via Auto Dialer call:

“Hello PSUSD families. This is Supt. Sandy Lyon. I wanted to provide you with an update on the coronavirus situation as it relates to our District. You may be aware that over the past day, there has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases here in the Coachella Valley, and there are a number of tests pending that could result in several other confirmed cases. Additionally, both the Riverside County Department of Health and Governor Newsom issued a directive to suspend gatherings of over 250 people. As a result, Palm Springs Unified School District is moving its two-week spring break. It will begin on Monday, March 16. This situation remains fluid. We will be taking the coming days to assess the situation and develop contingency plans for the continuity of learning should a determination be made that a closure beyond the two weeks be necessary. Student meals will be available at pick up locations during spring break. You will receive a flyer via Peachjar with those locations, and they will also be located on the homepage of our website. We will be in touch with you with any changes. The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority and all of our actions are being taken with that in mind.”

Details on other Coachella Valley school districts to follow.