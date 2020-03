One Dead Following Indio Stabbing

A homicide investigation is underway Saturday in Indio following an early morning stabbing.

Police responded to call around 12:55 a.m. in the area of Jefferson and Highway 111 in a parking lot.

Officers found one victim suffering a stab wound.

The victim, who’s name was not disclosed, later died in the hospital.

Investigators did not provide a motive for the stabbing and no suspects were arrested.