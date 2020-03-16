Agua Caliente Closes Everything But Casino Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Agua Caliente has announced the closing of nearly everything at both the Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs locations, except for the casino itself.

The notice to guests was sent out Monday evening by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Council Chairman Jeff Grubbe.

In the note, it is stated that Agua Caliente “takes pride in the cleanliness of our properties and have implemented a series of best practices. Some of these best practices include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing

Introducing “Clean Carts”

Adding more hand sanitizer stations and dispensers

Maintaining social distancing

Reducing capacity

Educating team members about the COVID-19 facts

Also stated in the release, the follow items are effective immediately:

The buffets at both Agua Caliente Casinos are closed

All shows and entertainment at both are postponed

The Sunstone Spa at Rancho Mirage is closed

You can read the full release here:

Photo Credit: Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians