Closed Schools Providing Meals to Thousands of Students

It’s 10 a.m., the time children should be at school, but parents and children are just passing through Palm Desert Middle School.

Information officer Marry Perry says it’s part of the grab and go meal program at Desert Sands Unified School District, “We’re providing students with a peanut butter jelly sandwich and fruit and milk and we’re also providing them with a muffin for tomorrow morning so then the idea is they come back tomorrow between the hours of 10 and 12 and they can do the same thing.”

With schools ordered closed for weeks to slow down the spread of coronavirus this service is a necessity for many who rely on these meals. But no one is excluded.

“There is no requirement to meet any kind of baseline for the need for meals, if you’re a student and you come to one of our nine sites you will be given both a cold lunch and a breakfast for tomorrow morning,” says Perry.

Special diets are also being considered.

“Parents who have children with peanut allergies know that even though peanut butter was given out today that we have alternate lunches available as well,” she says.

Planning and preparing these grab and go meals for thousands of students is not easy.

But Perry says nutrition services staff take great pride in this calling, “Our nutrition services workers came to work at 5:00 o’clock this morning and by 9:00 o’clock they had over four thousand meals ready to go … one of them just said to me she said, ‘This is what we do.'”

Perry says curriculum will be rolled out this week but during these unprecedented times learning while crucial is secondary, “The number one thing that we promise is to keep the children safe.”

All districts in the valley are providing meals at specified sites.

Desert Sands Unified:

10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

Eisenhower Community Education Center

Franklin Elementary

Indio High

Jackson Elementary

Johnson Elementary

La Quinta High

Paige Middle

Palm Desert Charter Middle

Shadow Hills High

Van Buren Elementary

Palm Springs Unified:

1. All school bus stops. Our buses will deliver meals at all regularly scheduled morning bus stops

Monday through Friday until further notice. (Buses may be running 5 to 10 minutes behind their

regular scheduled times.)

2. You can pick up breakfast and lunch as a drive-up option between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM

Monday through Friday at the following locations.

CATHEDRAL CITY HIGH SCHOOL

JAMES WORKMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL

LANDAU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

AGUA CALIENTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DESERT SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL

BUBBLING WELLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RANCHO MIRAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALM SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

RAYMOND CREE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CIELO VISTA CHARTER

CAHUILLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BELLA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JULIUS CORSINI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DELLA S LINDLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Coachella Valley Unified:

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will be distributing meals for students during our

district closure beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Please review the schedule below to

identify your nearest meal distribution location.

Meal Serving Times*

Breakfast 8:00am – 10:00am

Lunch 12:00pm – 2:00pm

School Site Address

Cesar Chavez Elementary School

Peter Pendleton Elementary School

Valle Del Sol Elementary School

Valley View Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Coachella Valley High School

Mountain Vista Elementary School

Mecca Elementary School

Desert Mirage High School

John Kelley Elemetary School

West Shores High School

Bobby Duke Middle School

The “grab-and-go” meals will be distributed at the community locations below. Staff will be at the

designated community locations for 20-minutes at a time.

North Shore

Community Locations Address Serving Times*

North Shore Community Park 99480 70th Avenue, Mecca, CA 8:00am/12:00pm