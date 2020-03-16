Desert Regional Medical Center Issues ‘New Visitor Policy’

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs has issued a “new visitor policy” as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the Coachella Valley.

On Monday, they issued the following statement:

We are not turning away patients.

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff, Desert Regional Medical Center has instituted the following policy for visitors:

We are under a no visitors policy to ensure the safety of our patients and staff during this time

Exceptions include: Labor & Delivery and Postpartum areas of the hospital, patients are limited to one designated visitor, who must remain the same during the course of the patient’s stay. No minors under the age of 16. NICU and Pediatrics are allowed two visitors, who must remain the same during the course of the patient’s stay. Designated visitors must remain symptom-free of illness in order to be allowed to visit. Children of antepartum patients will be considered for visitation on a case-by-case basis



For visitors who are accompanying individuals who have tests or procedures scheduled within the hospital:

We have provided tents outside the main lobby entrance. Visitors accompanying patients who need tests or procedures are being directed to wait outside the hospital, utilizing these areas when needed so we can keep our lobby traffic at a minimum.

On Monday, it was announced that the total number of confirm COVID-19 cases in Riverside County was up to 15, and three Palm Springs firefighters were placed under quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tested positive.