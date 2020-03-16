Eleven People Injured in Desert Center Crash

A two-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway in Desert Center Monday injured 11 people, including two rushed to hospitals in helicopters, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Corn Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two patients suffered serious injuries and nine patients suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to hospitals by ground ambulance, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

One of the injured was a baby and one of the vehicles was a black Nissan Sentra, the CHP said.