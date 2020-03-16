Palm Springs Firefighters Quarantined After Exposure to Coronavirus Patient

Three Palm Springs firefighters came into contact with a person infected with the novel coronavirus last week and are now on home quarantine, but have not shown any symptoms, city officials said Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call on March 8 that a person was experiencing “general weakness” while inside a vehicle, according to a city statement. County public health officials have since confirmed the patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighters will remain on paid leave on home quarantine until March 22, a date based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that coronavirus symptoms take between two and 14 days to manifest, officials said.