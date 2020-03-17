Restaurants Around Coachella Valley Hurting – Takeout is An Option

Rolly and his wife are enjoying a nice and unusually quiet lunch on the town.

“Its the food its the drink its the people its the weather of course . Im going to always hit the restaurants up.”

Restaurants are seeing a 70 to 80 percent drop in business valley with no end in sight.

“These are the two best months of our season right now March and April and may is not a bad month of either and then we are going into the dog days of summer,” said Lee Morcus.

Despite the slowdown restaurants are open.

“I have employees to take care of. Believe me it would be a lot easier if I could just close for the next three of four months. It would be more economical but our company employs somewhere around 300 people,” said Morcus.

“Definitely following any guidelines given by the state, city county. It is difficult at the moment but we’re working through it,” said Las Casuelas Terraza Manager Jeannette Avelino.

Times are changing and restaurants adapting.

“We have our separate to go area in the back and then we have delivery service come and pick up and go and they have just been booming where everyone is helping out,” said Avelino.

“One of the things I think is misinformation is how clean good restaurants really are anyway. I have been in this business for well over fifty years and the top of my mind and at the top of anyone I work for and with the protection of health, sanitation and our people and the public that’s always at the top of our list. We stepped up things, absolutely we did it before the city told us to do it. You do it because its the right thing to do. We’re people first. I have a responsibility to the people,” said Morcus.