Ex-Con Convicted of Beating, Torturing Girlfriend After Release From Jail

An ex-con from Desert Hot Springs who burned his girlfriend with a hot meth pipe while beating her severely enough to cause her to lose consciousness twice was convicted Tuesday of torture and attempted murder.

A Riverside jury deliberated about five hours over two days before finding 35-year-old Jorge Dagoberto Gilbert guilty of the two felony counts, as well as three sentence-enhancing allegations including using a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Gilbert is scheduled to report back to the Riverside Hall of Justice for sentencing on May 15, when he could be sentenced to life in prison due to the torture charge, said John Hall, spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

He remains jailed without bond at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Gilbert was initially arrested on March 29, 2018, for allegedly leading police on a pursuit and being in possession of a gun and illegal fireworks.

After being released around 8 a.m. the following morning, he tracked down his girlfriend in Desert Hot Springs and accused her of cheating on him while he was in custody, court documents show.

Gilbert then tied her up with a phone cord, punched, choked and burned her with a heated meth pipe, prior to stabbing her in the leg and hand while telling her he was going to “bury her,” according to court documents.

The woman fled naked with only a blanket wrapped around her body and asked a neighbor to call police, who responded and later took Gilbert into custody.