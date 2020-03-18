I-10 Crash in Beaumont Leaves 2 Vehicles Stuck Under Big Rig

Two vehicles ended up stuck under a semi-truck trailer following a crash Wednesday that blocked westbound Interstate 10 in Beaumont, but no injuries were reported.

The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on the I-10 in the westbound lanes near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 9:30 a.m., the CHP reported all westbound lanes remained blocked and traffic was being diverted into the center divider. No estimated time of reopening was available.

Multiple tow trucks were called to the scene.