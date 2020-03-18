Palm Springs To Close All `Nonessential’ Businesses Due to Coronavirus

A shelter-in-place order issued by the Palms Spring city council goes into effect Wednesday morning, calling for all residents to limit activities to only those essential to their daily lives and for the closure of all non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order issued Tuesday goes into effect at 7 a.m., according to Denise Goolsby, Palm Springs’ Neighborhood Manager.

Exceptions to the shelter-in-place order include:

— Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;

— Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as food, pet food and getting supplies necessary for staying at home;

— Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking or hiking, provided that you maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing;

— Caring for a family member in another household;

— Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;

— Work providing essential services at an essential business or essential government function (defined below);

Operation of Essential Businesses (exemptions to the shelter in place order) include:

— Healthcare operations, including home health workers;

— Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities;

— Newspapers, television, radio and other media services;

— Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores;

— Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities;

— Food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing;

— Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities;

— Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for essential activities;

— Home-based care for seniors, adults and children;

— Businesses that supply products needed for people to work at home and that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate;

— Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities;

— Interpretation services;

— Hotel operations;

— Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for pick up, delivery and drive-thru;

— Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

— Banks and related financial institutions;

— Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

— Garbage collection;

— Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses;

— Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

— Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

— Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;

— Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work;

— Roles required for any essential business to “maintain basic operations,” which includes security, payroll and similar activities.

Essential Government Functions:

— This includes all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public.

The announcement comes after City Manager David Ready issued an emergency order late Monday requiring all cannabis lounges and commercial gyms in the city close immediately. He also issued an emergency order on Sunday requiring all bars, nightclubs and breweries in the city close their doors.

All emergency orders will need to be ratified at Thursday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

Residents were reminded to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from another person and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people, according to a statement from the city.

The order will remain in effect until April 2 when council members will consider if an extension is necessary, Goolsby said.

A third Riverside County resident died from complications related to COVID-19, county health officials announced Tuesday. All three deaths occurred in the Coachella Valley, but no other details were provided by the county Department of Public Health.

Following the first two reported deaths, County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser on Monday revised a prior order barring gatherings of more than 250 people, instead mandating that no more than 10 people be permitted to gather at any one place at any one time to reduce exposure risks.

Fifteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Riverside County residents, including two people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner that docked in the San Francisco Bay last month.

One of those passengers has since returned to the county, while another remains in Northern California where they are receiving treatment, according to Riverside University Health System spokesman Jose Arballo.