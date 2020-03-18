Police Seek Help Locating Missing Los Angeles Man Last Seen in Indio

Police Wednesday circulated a photo of a 26-year-old Los Angeles man with an underlying medical condition who was last seen in Indio.

Brian Topolinski was released from the Indio jail on March 11 about 1 a.m, according to the Indio Police Department, which did not reveal why he had been incarcerated.

He recently visited a Applebee’s restaurant in Indio, where he left behind his wallet and cellphone, according to police, who said Topolinski suffers from an unspecified medical condition and is not believed to be taking any medications.

He is described as white, 155 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective Chris Cordova at 760-391-4057, or by email at ccordova@indiopd.org.