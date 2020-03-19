‘Stay Home’ Order: What’s Still Open or Operating in the Coachella Valley?

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday night issued a Stay-at-Home order to help the state counteract the spread of COVID-19. This order essentially means the state is telling Californians to stay at home, unless you need to attend essential services or go to work for certain business sectors.

So what specific services are closed and open?

Some examples of essential services are gas stations, pharmacies, food, banks, and laundromats.

Your trash will still get picked up. You’ll still receive mail and this doesn’t require your landscaper to stop operations. You can still hike and parks are still open, including city and national parks. Most golf courses are still open, but in many cases, clubhouses will be forced to shut down.

Under order of the state, all restaurant dining rooms must close. Many restaurants are offering pick up and delivery. Bars and nightclubs, salons, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public events and gatherings and convention centers are all closed.

Many of those businesses had already closed in the Coachella Valley because of county restrictions.

Before heading out to any place of business, give them a call ahead to make sure they’re still open and to take note of any adjusted business hours.