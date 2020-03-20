Coachella Valley Bilingual Teenagers Informing Families of Coronavirus

As under-resourced Spanish speaking communities are one of the most impacted groups during this pandemic,according to the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, for not being well-informed with the shortage of bilingual doctors in the Valley.

Congressman Raul Ruiz who has been an advocate for Spanish speaking communities said, “They don’t have the public health educational information in a language and in a format that they can understand.”

Elizabeth Esteban, a daughter of parents who are members of a mexican indigenous tribe, lives in a community of this same tribe in Thermal and translates the latest coronavirus information to them in their own dialect.

“I feel like they’re not that much concerned because they don’t have the information as other people do,” Esteban said.

A responsibility that could be overwhelming and especially hard with limited resources.

“The Spanish speaking communities may not fully have access to the information,” said Ruiz.

California is facing a massive doctor shortage and, according to state officials’ latest report from the California Future Health Workforce Commission, it’s about to get worse in the next decade. Posing as a possible risk for other residents in the valley.

Ruiz said, “We need to pay attention to the community that cannot practice social distancing or does not have access to the information .”

Esteban will continue to help her community and share information on the virus since its constantly changing.