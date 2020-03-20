Stores Open Early for Vulnerable Population in Coachella Valley – Costco Special Hours Begin Tuesday

Mornings are now the time to shop for our large vulnerable population in the Coachella Valley as grocery stores roll out special hours.

“I’m really glad that Albertsons, Stater Brothers and Ralph’s are opening certain hours for seniors,” said Jose Magana.

But still lines like this one at Albertsons in Palm Springs wrapped around the building before the doors are even opened.

“They have frozen vegetables today,” said Jerry Koger.

Jerry Koger has been here the past four days and planning his next trip back.

“They say tomorrow they’ll have toilet paper so we will try again in the morning,” said Koger.

And while most in line are elderly some younger people are getting in on these early hours. That’s because at Albertsons , first responders, pregnant women and those with a disability are included. But how can you prove it? It’s the honor system. Something that Edgar Flores clearly has. Turning around once he finds out about the special hours.

“I’m not upset its fine with me,” said Flores.

Despite leaving empty handed, Edgar believes this is the right move.

“A lot of people that don’t need stuff went to the store and grabbed things, so I mean its fair for seniors to get whatever they need,” said Flores.

LIST OF SPECIAL HOURS

Costco is offering members 60 years and older special hours to shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 8-9AM. No guests will be admitted with the elderly.

Albertsons 7-9am shopping open to 65+, First Responders, Pregnant Women, those with disabilities.

Gelson’s will open from 7-8am for customers 65+.

Whole Foods Market will open to customers aged 60 and over for one hour before opening to the general public.

Target reserves the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for “vulnerable guests,” including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Walmart will host an hour-long “senior shopping event” every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older from March 24 to April 28. This event will start one hour before the store opens. This includes its pharmacies and vision centers.

