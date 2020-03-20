Trump Organization closes parts of Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

(CNN) — Parts of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort have closed, a member tells CNN, as the coronavirus shutters many public spaces.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that the Palm Beach, Florida, club was affected, but said in a statement, “Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen.”

Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week. The latest email, sent on Friday, said the main house, spa and gym are closed.

The beach club is open, but serving at half capacity, per the member.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.

The-CNN-Wire