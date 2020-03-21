Three Desert AIDS Project patients test positive for COVID-19

Desert AIDS Project announced Friday night that three patients at its clinic have tested positive for coronavirus.

After medical staff determined they were displaying symptoms, the patients were brought in for testing.

Two of the patients are older than 55 and are believed to be community spread without travel or direct known exposure to a confirmed case.

A third patient older than 30 also tested positive after coming to the clinic with a minor cough and recent international travel.

All three cases are choosing to self-quarantine at home as they have mild symptoms.

DAP clinicians will continue to care for the patients via telemedicine and case managers will deliver food, household supplies, and any needed medications.

Desert Aids Project has also put safeguards in place to protect non-infected people from COVID-19 while they are on the DAP campus, including restricting exits and entrances and controlling traffic in and out of the building.