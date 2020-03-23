Augustine Casino Donates Pallets of Goods to Local Nonprofits Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Augustine Casino donated nearly 3,000 lbs. of fresh vegetables, fruit and perishable proteins to its team members as well as Martha’s Village and Kitchen after the casino closed its doors to the public last week. The meat and produce is an integral part of Café 54’s extensive buffet and cafe menu.

“The Tribe graciously chose to see the silver lining during this time of distress throughout our community,” said Jef Bauer, Augustine general manager. “This is a time for us to do what we can to ensure our dedicated team as well as a great organization like Martha’s Village and Kitchen have the resources they need to weather this storm. We can’t forget about our homeless brothers and sisters during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s relieving to know that we’re helping Martha’s truly make a difference with this vulnerable population.”

Approximately 40 varieties of perishable goods were donated, including lettuces, spinach, broccoli, lemons, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, cantaloupe and tomatoes as well as seafood, beef, pork and chicken items.