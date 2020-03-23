COVID-19 Testing Expands in Riverside County as Requirements Loosen

Testing for COVID-19 in Riverside County has increased. As dozens of results came in over the weekend the numbers doubled.

“Numbers are going up and they’re expected to go up as well as we are planning for what can potentially could be a medical surge in the coming days and weeks,” says Jose Arballo, the sr. information officer for Riverside County Dept. of Public Health.

That’s why the process to get tested has changed, before you had to have traveled out of the country to a known affected area and go through your doctor to get tested.

“We’re trying to keep it right now to people who have some sort of symptoms, we we used to ask people to go through their primary care physicians we’re not asking that anymore,” says Arballo.

The county has added more ways to get tested including two drive through locations one in the Coachella Valley at Southwest Church and one in Lake Elsinore at Diamond Stadium, it’s by appointment only.

“We’re trying to get people to avoid going to the E.R.,” says Arballo.

So if you have the common symptoms that include:

Fever, cough and difficulty breathing you can log on to Project Baseline, in Western Riverside County or call 1-800-945-6171 for the valley. You will be pre screened, and those with symptoms and pre existing conditions will be prioritized. They ask those without symptoms to hold off.

“It’s natural to be afraid or to be anxious so what we’re asking for is for people to you’re healthy to maybe let other people go ahead of them to get tested,” says Arballo, adding that everyone should assess the severity of their symptoms and only if you’re having an emergency you should call 911 and be detailed about your symptoms with dispatchers and first responders.

Arballo says the county is continuing to get more kits and add more capabilities every week so eventually even those with mild symptoms can be tested.

And if you are sick even with mild symptoms you should self isolate at home in a separate room from other family members so you do not expose others especially those who are high risk.

For more information from the CDC on symptoms click: CDC SYMPTOMS

For more information on County Testing click: Riverside County University Public Health