I-10 Road Work Between Banning and Cabazon To Include Nighttime Ramp Closures

Westbound on-ramp closures are scheduled for Monday evening in Banning as part of this week’s road work along Interstate 10, weather depending.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Crews are scheduled to shut down the 22nd Street, Malki Road and Hargrove westbound on-ramps sometime between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for about one to two hours per ramp, according to Caltrans spokeswoman Emily Leinen. The work begins Monday and is expected to end Wednesday, unless weather postpones the work as it did last week.

I-10 could also be brought down to one lane in each direction from Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. until Thursday. Caltrans said the lane closures will alternate between the west and eastbound directions.

Daytime work is also scheduled to continue between the same areas until Thursday. Crews are scheduled to work on the center median in the eastbound direction from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is also dependent on the weather.

No daytime lane or ramp closures are currently planned, Leinen said.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began in February and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022. The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in Cabazon. The next phase will include roadways between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is predominately funded by the so-called state “gas tax” and remainder through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.