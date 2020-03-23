Rancho Mirage Orders Moratorium on Short-Term Rentals

On Monday, the City of Rancho Mirage ordered a temporary moratorium on all Short-Term Rentals in the City of Rancho Mirage.
On March 17, 2020 the City Manager issued a “Proclamation of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency” in Rancho Mirage due to Covid-19. This proclamation was ratified by the City Council at the March 19, 2020 meeting.
The temporary moratorium on Short-Term Rentals is effective immediately and will remain in place until June 1, 2020 but may be amended as necessary.
The requirements of all Rancho Mirage Short-Term Rental (STR) owners and managers effective immediately are:
- Ensure STR property is listed as “unavailable” effective March 23, 2020 through June 1, 2020.
- Cancel all reservations that are currently scheduled between March 23, 2020 and June 1, 2020.
- There will be a hold on processing any new applications until the temporary moratorium is lifted.
- Any property found to be in violation of this temporary moratorium on Short-Term Rentals will be considered “unregistered” and subject to citation and fines that begin at $5,000. Additional citations can result based on additional violations, including a full revocation of Short-Term Rental certificate
- Residents and neighbors concerned about suspected Short-Term Rental activity during the term of this executive order are encouraged to call the Short-Term Rental hotline at
760-833-7999.
This temporary moratorium on the City’s Short-Term Rentals is another precautionary step to discourage potential visitors during this pandemic.
To view a copy of the full executive order of Temporary Moratorium on Short-Term Rentals click here.