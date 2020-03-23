Rancho Mirage Orders Moratorium on Short-Term Rentals

On Monday, the City of Rancho Mirage ordered a temporary moratorium on all Short-Term Rentals in the City of Rancho Mirage.

On March 17, 2020 the City Manager issued a “Proclamation of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency” in Rancho Mirage due to Covid-19. This proclamation was ratified by the City Council at the March 19, 2020 meeting.

The temporary moratorium on Short-Term Rentals is effective immediately and will remain in place until June 1, 2020 but may be amended as necessary.

The requirements of all Rancho Mirage Short-Term Rental (STR) owners and managers effective immediately are:

Ensure STR property is listed as “unavailable” effective March 23, 2020 through June 1, 2020.

Cancel all reservations that are currently scheduled between March 23, 2020 and June 1, 2020.

There will be a hold on processing any new applications until the temporary moratorium is lifted.

Any property found to be in violation of this temporary moratorium on Short-Term Rentals will be considered “unregistered” and subject to citation and fines that begin at $5,000. Additional citations can result based on additional violations, including a full revocation of Short-Term Rental certificate

Residents and neighbors concerned about suspected Short-Term Rental activity during the term of this executive order are encouraged to call the Short-Term Rental hotline at

760-833-7999.

This temporary moratorium on the City’s Short-Term Rentals is another precautionary step to discourage potential visitors during this pandemic.

To view a copy of the full executive order of Temporary Moratorium on Short-Term Rentals click here.