Materials For Two Temporary Federal Hospitals Arrive in Riverside County

Members of the California National Guard will be in Indio Wednesday to begin setting up a temporary hospital at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in anticipation of an expected surge of local COVID-19 cases, county officials said Tuesday.

The 250-bed “federal medical station” will be equipped with all necessary equipment and will help ease the burden on the local hospital system.

“We know we’ll have more cases and some of them will be serious,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “This medical station will relieve stress from our hospitals, allowing them to better provide higher levels of care for our sickest individuals, and get more people on the way to recovery faster.”

Another temporary hospital will soon be set up in western Riverside County, county officials said. That site will have 125 beds, but additional information, including the location, was not provided.

Eighty people are expected to work both sites in total.

The equipment at the Indio location will be housed in two existing buildings at the fairgrounds, according to local officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that materials for field hospitals had began arriving in California, sent by the federal government to help beef up the state’s hospital bed capacity. A total of eight are expected, Newsom said, collectively providing 2,000 hospital beds out of the 50,000 he said California needs to accommodate the influx of expected hospitalizations associated with the novel coronavirus.

Another confirmed location is in Santa Clara County in Northern California.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Riverside County, with 28 in the Coachella Valley. Six people have died from complications associated with the disease, all in the Coachella Valley.