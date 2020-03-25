Missouri man arrested after licking items at Walmart on video | ‘Who’s scared of the coronavirus?’

A Missouri man is in custody Tuesday after filming himself licking items at Walmart.

The viral video showed a man, later identified Cody Pfister of Warrenton, licking several toiletries at Walmart after stating “Who’s scared of the coronavirus?”

The video, which was shared on Tik Tok and Twitter, gained international attention from people in the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed,” the police department said.

There has been four deaths reported in Missouri related to the coronavirus.

Pfister has been charged with making a terrorist threat. No additional information has been released.