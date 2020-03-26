Amy Klobuchar’s husband returns home from hospital to recover from coronavirus

(CNN) — Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, is recovering at home after being hospitalized for coronavirus, the Minnesota senator and former Democratic presidential candidate announced on Thursday.

“He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home.”

Klobuchar expressed gratitude to those who had sent well wishes, to “those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers,” she added.

The news comes as multiple lawmakers await test results for the virus that has spread on Capitol Hill — looming over the House’s consideration of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus package — and as others who have tested positive continue to weather its course.

Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Ayanna Pressley were the latest on Wednesday to self-quarantine while awaiting test results. Utah Democrat Rep. Ben McAdams, one of the first two lawmakers who tested positive, was hospitalized Friday and said Tuesday that doctors had told him he still needs to be in the hospital as they monitor his supplemental oxygen needs.

Klobuchar shared news that her husband had tested positive for the virus on Monday, adding that he was admitted to a Virginia hospital “and is on oxygen, but not a ventilator.”

Klobuchar said that she and her husband have not been in the same place over the last two weeks and because “I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me not to get a test.”

“As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” she wrote.

The-CNN-Wire