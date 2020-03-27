Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since December 2017

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Dec. 26, 2017, decreasing 2.3 cents to $3.052.

The average price has dropped 23 consecutive days, decreasing 41.4 cents, including 2.9 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 17.3 cents less than one week ago, 42.8 cents lower than one month ago and 46.5 cents below what it was one year ago. It has decreased 45.6 cents since the start of the year.

“With many people staying or working at home this past week, gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Combined with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, we could see the average price in areas close in on $3 per gallon, with many stations selling regular gasoline for much less than that.”