Cuomo calls Trump ‘incorrect and grossly uninformed’ about New York’s ventilator situation as fight escalates

(CNN) — Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for his call to distribute federal ventilators the state had in storage as the two leaders’ war of words over the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

Cuomo argued that the ventilators were stored in preparation for when New York hospitals exceed their capacity as the state has become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. Cuomo told CNN on Friday that Trump’s assessment of the situation “incorrect and grossly uninformed.”

“Of course we didn’t — that’s the whole point,” Cuomo said. “The hospitals don’t need them yet. The hospitals aren’t at their apex. The hospitals have enough ventilators today, but their numbers are going up.”

Cuomo added that his office was planning for a peak in cases “in about 21 days — that’s when we need the 30,000 ventilators, not today.”

“So the point is, ‘well they’re in a stockpile, you must not need them’ is just ignorant — of course you don’t need them today!” Cuomo continued. “You need them when you hit the apex, which is 30,000. We’re not there yet.”

Trump had earlier tweeted that New York should distribute the ventilators immediately. That statement came hours after Trump said in a Fox News interview that he doubted states calling for tens of thousands of ventilators would need them.

“Thousand of Federal Government (delivered) Ventilators found in New York storage,” Trump tweeted Friday. “N.Y. must distribute NOW!”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire